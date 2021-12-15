SPONSORED :

Schedule now to keep your roof and gutters clean and functioning through stormy weather!

Keith Beers – President of Seattle Roof Cleaning – is a hard-working business owner and 16-year Gregory Heights resident, who is also a proud single dad of 2 wonderful kiddos.

Although he covers a large service area, he will admit, that working right here in the Burien/ Normandy Park area is near and dear to his heart. “ It’s much more efficient”, shares Keith “saving on drive time allows us to service our customers at a consistent pace. We can spend the time we need to do a proper job, without having to try to beat traffic!”

Doing a high quality job is important to Keith and his team. “After 20 years in the service industry performing almost every conceivable task, I’ve found that exterior building maintenance is what we love to do,” he said. “There’s something satisfying about taking a home or business and creating clean lines and contrast. That’s probably why I decided to add pressure washing as an add-on service; the before and after impact is very satisfying.” The recent storms we have had have most likely filled your gutters with leaves and debris that are ready to send rain cascading over the sides of your gutters when the next storms arrive.

Today is the day to discover the Seattle Roof Cleaning difference. You see, when you schedule with Keith and his team now, they’ll come and get the silt, mud and goop out of the gutters, before more big stuff like leaves and wind-blown debris have a chance to create a real gutter-clogging mess.

Then, later in the season, they will return to remove the wind-blown obstructions in order to ensure clear functioning drainage through your gutter system. Or maybe it will be time for that pressure wash to keep your walk and driveways looking spiffy.

With 20 years of experience caring for roofs, gutters and siding, Keith and his team have found that this “season of care” approach is extremely effective and efficient to keep their clients’ roof and gutter systems doing their job all through the rainy, stormy northwest weather.

But… wise homeowners will schedule now, and enjoy peace of mind as more storms arrive.

Here’s what Keith has to say about his approach to providing expert care for homeowners in Burien and beyond!

We are Seattle’s Roof Moss Removal experts with 20 years experience. Roof and Gutter Cleaning and Moss treatments have been our primary business for two decades. We service residential homes, apartment and condominium communities and commercial customers in the Puget Sound area.

Our flexible schedule and professional equipment allow us to complete work days, nights and weekends. Most work can be scheduled and completed while the homeowner is at work, or at night while businesses are closed. (No down time!)

We use organic and green cleaning products safer for children, pets, and salmon.

Roof and Gutter Cleaning – Moss, Algae and Mildew Removal, Cleaning Siding, and Pressure Washing are some of our most popular services.

We are constantly working to improve our processes, equipment, and products and we’re capable of handling most any project that comes our way.

We spend our time split evenly between residential and commercial clients, each requiring a different approach and often schedule.

Our residential customers often fall into 2 categories, those looking for regular maintenance and folks buying or selling a home. My philosophy of customer service is simple: I try to put myself in the customer’s shoes and suggest ways to accomplish the needed work that can save money & simplify the process.

“Taco Time NW is one of our local business clients that share our values in regards to using the greenest effective products possible. Starting in 2012, Taco Time Northwest became one of the first restaurant companies to make the switch to all compostable packaging. In the first two years of the program, Taco Time Northwest diverted over 2600 tons of usable compostable material from the landfill, and continues still today with additional system enhancements such as converting used cooking oil to biodiesel.”

We like the way they think and have made a shift in our company to use 100% organic moss & algae control, citrus degreasers and other Green products. I’ve utilized a Hydrogen Peroxide Based product that’s organic, very effective, and safe for salmon. We intend on cleaning roofs in Seattle for the next 20 years or more, and want to do our best to leave as small a footprint on this precious environment as possible.”

We couldn’t have said it better! If you’re like us and care about doing your part to choose better, safer products to maintain your home’s exterior, check out Keith and his team Now for easy guilt-free roof and gutter cleaning.

