SPONSORED :

‘What’s Up Des Moines?’: Diane Conley of Di-lectable Desserts

Diane provides beautiful and delicious handmade baked goods right here in our community. Diane was raised in a family full of bakers and was exposed to the art of baking at a very young age through both her Mother and her Grandmother.

Residing in Des Moines, Diane spends her Saturdays in the summer down at the Des Moines Waterfront Farmer’s Market, where she sends her regular customers home with her infamous fresh lemon cookies and key lime pie.

Diane will be at the Quarterdeck this Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. and at the Black Cat Bar in Belltown on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021.

Please check out Di-lectabledesserts.com and pre-order via email at [email protected].

“Diane provided our office with customized Holiday Treats for our Holiday Open House this year and we were so pleased with her service. Treats were enjoyed by all!”

