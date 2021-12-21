Construction Alert: 30th Ave South and SR 516 will remain closed for Sound Transit Federal Way Link construction through this Friday, Dec. 24, 2021.

This closure will be in effect 24 hours a day/seven days a week.

SR 516 in Kent will also be closed from SR 99 to the I-5 on and off-ramps through Dec. 23, from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Both closures are necessary to set bridge girders for the light rail guideway, Sound Transit said.

Detour routes will be in place via South 272nd Street and South 200th Street.

The Federal Way Link Extension will open for service in 2024.

For more information on the Federal Way Link Extension and to sign up for project updates, click here.