‘What’s Up Des Moines?’: Local Impacts Are Helping Our Community:

Local Coat Drive – Thank you to the Rotary Club of Des Moines and Normandy Park, and an even bigger thank you to our community for donating hundreds of coats once again for kids in our local schools.

The Rotary group collaborated with social workers in the surrounding schools and the coat drive was expanded into even more schools throughout the district this year.

“Thanks to all for organizing, contributing and distributing the coats. What an incredible impact on our local kids this winter!”

Toys for Tots Drive 2021 – Wrapping up another successful Toys for Tots drive!

A huge thank you to all who contributed this year…totaling over 250 toys to give away to kids of all ages!

“We are always blown away by the generosity of our wonderful community. Thanks to all!”

We all agree that Des Moines is a great place to live, work, invest and play.

We also recognize that the key to creating a thriving community is through community leaders and business leaders working in partnership…