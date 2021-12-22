The deadline to apply to the City of Des Moines’ Utility Box Art Program is this Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021.

Here’s more info from 4Culture:

City of Des Moines Utility Box Art Program

Deadline: December 23, 2021 5:00pm Budget: $500 Eligibility: This opportunity is open to visual artists, residing our region, working in any medium, as long as the final artwork can be translated and digitally reproduced on a 2-dimensional vinyl wrap.



The City of Des Moines and the Des Moines Arts Commission are seeking artists to create imagery for utility boxes located in various locations around the City of Des Moines. This opportunity is open to visual artists, residing our region, working in any medium, as long as the final artwork can be translated and digitally reproduced on a 2-dimensional vinyl wrap.

This program will provide professional artists with the ability to enhance the community with art, and provide the community with vibrant artwork throughout the City and assist in reducing vandalism and graffiti on utility boxes that are often targeted.

Opportunity:

The City of Des Moines is looking for up to five artists to create a single artwork design that will be wrapped on up to four utility boxes at one location. Artists will be paid $500 for an approved final design and licensing rights. The City of Des Moines will be responsible for fabrication and installations of the final product. New work is not required to apply for this call. The Des Moines Arts Commission strongly encourages women, people of color, LGBT individuals, people with disabilities, members of ethnic minorities, foreign-born residents, and veterans to apply.

More Information at www.desmoinesartscommission.com

