Screenshot from video by Rebecca Ford shows Redondo rescue.

South King Fire & Rescue is reporting that a boater was rescued off Redondo Beach in Des Moines on Thursday afternoon, Dec. 30, 2021.

Rescue swimmers rescued the person, who was apparently dumped into Puget Sound when their small sailboat capsized.

The victim was safely brought onshore and was transported to a local hospital.

South King Fire & Rescue’s fire boat responded from the Des Moines Marina just before 2 p.m.

The boardwalk was closed, and roads were blocked due to emergency vehicles.

Here’s video of the rescue courtesy Rebecca Ford: