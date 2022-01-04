EDITOR’S NOTE: South King Media Founder/Publisher Scott Schaefer serves on the Board of Directors for the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce.

The first in the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce’s 2022 Summit Series – the 2022 PNW Sustainability Summit – will be held on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022.

This event will bring together subject matter experts, industry leaders, business owners, and community members to provide insight into the relationship between our businesses and the environment.

It will be focused on both celebrating and encouraging businesses of all sizes to seek out sustainable business practices to support a strong environment and safeguard against climate change.

BUSINESS INVOLVEMENT/SPONSORSHIP OPPORTUNITIES:

Sponsorship opportunities are still available, for more information please download the Seattle Southside Sustainability Summit Sponsorship Form.

Interested in participating in the career fair? Booths are available! For more information, contact [email protected].

AGENDA:

8:30-9:00 am – Networking, Career Fair & Breakfast Service Begins 9:00-9:10 am – Welcome and Sponsor Acknowledgement 9:10-9:25 am – Keynote Speaker: WA Department of Commerce on an overview of the state’s Clean Buildings Law. 9:25-9:35 am – 2 nd Speaker: PSE, Brian Zoeller – Major Account Executive, on PSE’s programs that can assist Commercial building owners, Residents, and Industrial businesses on how to comply with the Clean Buildings Law. 9:35-9:45 am – 3 rd Speaker: Recology, Logan Harvey – Zero Waste Manager, on the importance of material recovery and waste reduction, with a focus on how these efforts can benefit the environmental health of the communities we serve and beyond. 9:45-9:55 am – 4 th Speaker: BioLife Plasma, Luke Friedrich – Tukwila Center Manager, on BioLife’s Sustainability Plan. 9:55-10:15 am – Panel Q&A with Keynote and Speakers – Facilitated by Max Gitelman 10:15-10:30 am – Closing Remarks



A very special thank you to our Media Sponsor: South King Media.

Thank you to our Speakers and Sponsors:

This event will be joined by two local Seattle Southside Chamber Ambassadors.

OUR COMMITMENT TO YOUR SAFETY:

We have experienced the enthusiasm of returning to live in-person events this year. While we are thrilled to convene together to propel growth within our business community, COVID-19 remains a worldwide concern and the Chamber is committed to practicing safe protocols at our events. The Seattle Southside Chamber will follow and enforce current King County’s Covid-19 guidelines as they evolve. You can expect the following:

Given that the overwhelming majority of the market is already fully vaccinated, we will be requiring proof of vaccination or a negative Covid-test result from the past 72 hours will be required as a condition of entry to this event. Proof of vaccination or negative test results can be shown via a physical card or a digital image of your records.

Facial coverings will be required by all staff & attendees, regardless of vaccination status. Masks will be made available at the door.

Temperature checks will be conducted at entry.

Attendance at the event will be capped and no tickets will be sold at the door.

Contact tracing procedures will be employed for any reported exposure.

Socially distanced seating will be available in the main event space.

Enhanced sanitization protocols will be adhered to throughout the event space including regularly disinfecting surfaces throughout the event and hand sanitizer provided to all attendees.

As local regulations and guidance evolve, the Chamber continues to lead the way forward. We look forward to gathering safely to do what we do best: network, connect, and engage to do more business. We look forward to hosting you soon.

