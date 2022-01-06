Detectives with the Des Moines Police Department have located the vehicle and driver involved in the Vehicular Homicide/hit and run on Jan. 3, 2022, at Pacific Highway S. and S. Kent-Des Moines Road.

Detectives continue collecting evidence and conducting interviews at this time.

As we previously reported, on Monday, Jan. 3 at about 7:28 a.m., officers responded to a vehicle vs pedestrian crash near the intersection of Pacific Highway S. and S. Kent-Des Moines Road, where they found a pedestrian victim on the roadway of northbound Pacific Highway South unconscious.

Witnesses reported the pedestrian had been attempting to cross Pacific Highway S. in a non-crosswalk area when a large commercial “Semi” or “box truck” made a right turn from S. Kent Des Moines Road, striking the pedestrian.

The suspect vehicle failed to stop at the scene and continued northbound on Pacific Highway S.

Lifesaving efforts were attempted, but sadly the pedestrian was declared deceased at the scene.

Police say that additional information will be provided when it becomes available.