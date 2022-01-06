The City of Des Moines announced Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022 that it is temporarily canceling all in-person classes at the Field House due to the level of severity and the high infection rate surrounding the omicron COVID 19 variant.

“We will be canceling all programs until it is deemed safe to reopen,” the city said in a statement. “While this is disappointing, it is also in the best and safest interest of you, our community members.”

Cancelling this programming is a temporary and short-term measure, the city added.

“We are hopeful that this step will assist with reducing the risks associated with the infectious nature of this new variant. Thank you for your understanding and we look forward to resuming programming as soon as possible.”