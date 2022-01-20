South King Fire and Rescue is saddened to announce the passing of former Commissioner James Fossos (pictured above, left) on Jan. 19, 2022:

James A. Fossos was originally elected to the Board of Fire Commissioners of KCFD 26 in 1993l he was re-elected in 1999. He was re-elected in 2005 and moved to the Board of Fire Commissioners of South King Fire and Rescue upon the merger in 2006. He was re-elected again in 2011, and 2017.

Fossos served in total over 27 years as a fire commissioner before he resigned his position Feb. 29, 2020 due to a medical event.

Jim began his fire service career with the Seattle Fire Department in January of 1970 as a firefighter until his retirement in 2001.

Prior to becoming a Seattle firefighter, Jim served proudly as a US Marine in the Vietnam War.

He has an associate degree from Seattle Community College in Fire Command and Administration and Supervisory and Management.

Jim served as Vice President of the Retired FireFighter’s of Washington.

He was also the Deputy Vice President of the 1st Marine Division Association.

“Fossos was truly a passionate man who loved his family, his country, the Marine Corps, and the fire service,” Commissioner Bill Gates said. “We are thankful for all his years at South King Fire and Rescue and our hearts go out to his family and friends during this difficult time.”