Detectives with the Des Moines Police Department have located and interviewed the driver of the semi-truck involved in the Jan. 3, 2022 fatal collision with a pedestrian on Pacific Highway S. and Kent-Des Moines Road.

Detectives have also reviewed video of the incident.

The case is being referred to the King County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

As we previously reported, on Jan. 3, 2022 at about 7:28 a.m., officers responded to a vehicle vs pedestrian crash near that intersection, where they found a pedestrian victim on the roadway of northbound Pacific Highway South unconscious.

Witnesses reported the pedestrian had been attempting to cross Pacific Highway S. in a non-crosswalk area when a large commercial “Semi” or “box truck” made a right turn from S. Kent-Des Moines Road, striking the pedestrian.

The suspect vehicle failed to stop at the scene and continued northbound on Pacific Highway S.

Lifesaving efforts were attempted, but sadly the pedestrian was declared deceased at the scene.