What’s Up Des Moines? Meet Maritime High School’s Tremain Holloway & Stephen Streufert

We had the incredible opportunity to meet with Highline School District’s newest Maritime High School’s founding Principal, Tremain Holloway and his partner, the Chief Development Officer of Northwest Maritime, Stephen Streufert.

After following his passion for education and his curiosity of the PNW, Tremain now has 5+ years of experience within the Highline School District.

Maritime High School opened in September 2021, with 37 students who are guaranteed both a student centered, and equity driven learning experience. The school connects students with hands-on, project-based learning to create access to local maritime careers and open doors to college. A student’s first two years are spent exploring the vast opportunities in the maritime environment.

In the following two years, students choose to pursue more specific areas of focus that include mentorship and internship opportunities.

Maritime High School collaborates with Stephen Streufert from Northwest Maritime; This organization is responsible for bringing maritime expertise to the school and raising funds for the launch of the school. They explained to us that their biggest needs are sustaining the funds, finding mentors for the students, and of course getting students to attend the school.

We are grateful for the tremendous background experience and curiosity that led these special leaders to our community. They are dedicated to providing our youth with an opportunity to gain an extremely diverse and unique skillset in Maritime activities.

