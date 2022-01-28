The Des Moines City Council announced this week that it is now accepting applications for potential candidates for appointment to fill the unexpired term on the City Council left when Anthony Martinelli resigned.

Here are the details from the city:

Applicants must be a resident of the City for a minimum of one year, be a registered voter within the City at the time of filing, and be at least 18 years of age. Applicants will be required to submit a resume regarding work and community service experience, respond to the questions on the application and complete a personal financial affairs statement from the Public Disclosure Commission*. Applications will be accepted until 4:30 p.m., Friday, Feb. 11, 2022 . Council anticipates conducting interviews on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022.



Contact the City Clerk’s office for a complete application packet at [email protected], or download the packet here:

https://www.desmoineswa.gov/news/what_s_new/city_council_vacancy_packet