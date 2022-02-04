SPONSORED:
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding an Open House this weekend in Arbor Heights.
Welcome to a wonderful, updated Cape Cod:
Remodeled kitchen includes newer cabinets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances.
There is also a stack washer and dryer in the utility closet.
The primary suite offers spacious closets and a full bath.
2 additional bedrooms and 2nd guest bathroom.
This house offers a nice quiet place to relax or work from home.
Oversized naturally landscaped private backyard includes 2 storage sheds for garden supplies or outdoor equipment.
Watch the birds and enjoy some summer shade on hot days.
Great neighborhood that’s just a short distance to Endolyne Joes, Wildwood Market, Fauntleroy and Lincoln Parks and tacos at El Cami??n.
What a great place to call home.
WHEN:
-
- Sunday, Feb. 6: Noon – 3 p.m.
WHERE: 10416 41st Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98146 (MAP, or see below)
INFO:
-
- List Price: $649,000
- MLS Number: 1885216
- Bedrooms: 3
- Bathrooms: 2
- Year built: 1947
- Approximate House SqFt: 980 s.f.
- Lot Size: 7,980 s.f.
FEATURES:
-
- Forced Air
- Wall to Wall Carpet
INCLUSIONS:
-
- Dishwasher
- Dryer
- Microwave
- Refrigerator
- Washer
PHOTOS:
MAP:
