Hi Recology,

I know you can’t compost meat and bones in your backyard bin, but is it okay to put leftover meat and bones into my curbside compost?

Thanks,

Alisha

Hi Alisha,

It is absolutely fine to put leftover meat and bones into your compost bin. Commercial compost operations get much, much hotter than backyard composting ever can. The piles are bigger, they’re turned more often and the microbial activity is stronger and hotter due to the amount of material and increased oxygen. As such, things that can’t be broken down in your back yard can easily be broken down in a commercial compost facility, including meat and bones. So keep tossing your leftovers in the compost bin and stay tuned for more waste reducing tips!

Best,

Recology

