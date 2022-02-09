SPONSORED :

How to Make a Last Will and Testament

A last will and testament is a legal document that determines what will happen to your property and assets when you pass away. Based on your wishes, it goes to whom you choose. Making a will allows you the opportunity to name a Personal Representative, which is going to be the person responsible for distributing your assets. There are instructions you provide that are carried out after your death and it is an extremely important component of your estate plan. Whether you are learning to write a will or going through to update it, here are some important things to keep in mind.

Identify your will beneficiaries. These are the people who will inherit the assets and properties you have left behind. Typically, people leave their assets to their immediate families; you can also leave assets to more than one person and decide how you want to split up the estate. Along with identifying an Personal Representative and beneficiaries of your estate, also consider if you have pets and who will take care them once you pass away. If you have minor children, you will also want to name a guardian of your children.

Consider other wishes along with identifying a Personal Representative and beneficiaries. You can include other wishes in your will, such as any particular instructions about your funeral. In order for your wishes to be carried out, your will needs to be signed. You’ll need to have two witnesses to sign your will and if your state requires it, you’ll want to get it notarized. Some documents you may want to have alongside your will include an advanced health care or medical power of attorney, a living will and a durable power of attorney.

Depending on your needs and preferences, you may want to consult with an estate planning attorney because estate planning can become complicated.

