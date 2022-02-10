Oh no…it’s back!

As we first reported last summer, a mysterious, smooth, black Obelisk with hieroglyphic writing made several appearances throughout the Des Moines area.

This week, the mystical monolith suddenly reappeared at the Quarterdeck near the Des Moines Marina, oddly on the same night that a noted historian did a presentation on the local origins of the “Men In Black.”

Last summer, the Obelisk appeared – then disappeared from – the Woodmont neighborhood, in front of the Maury Island Incident Mural, at the Quarterdeck at the Des Moines Marina and near a milk barn in Kent.

That thing gets around!

The existence of the odd Obelisk has also reached a global audience, including a listing on https://monolithtracker.com/ and even a detailed analysis (in Portuguese) from https://tonocosmos.com.br/o-misterio-da-ilha-maury-na-mensagem-do-novo-monolito.

Below are photos of the now familiar – yet still peculiar – pillar, taken at the Quarterdeck Wednesday night, Feb. 9, 2022 by Scott Schaefer:

Des Moines residents seem to have found the Obelisk a source of delight, humor, and even intrigue. Several have reported solutions to deciphering the Obelisk inscription on social media. For example, two young Des Moines residents – Brooklyn Rennhack and Reese Kuhn – saw the obelisk when it first appeared June 21, 2021 at Woodmont Beach.

Who knows how long it’ll stay at its new location? If you haven’t seen it yet, you should visit the Quarterdeck soon, lay your hands on it and and try to decipher its deeper meaning(s).

Listen closely, but keep an eye out for any MIBs.