Des Moines Police are investigating an assault incident where a 35-year-old man was found shot in an apartment Thursday night, Feb. 10, 2022.

Police say that Thursday night at 11:53 p.m., Officers were dispatched to the 22800 block of 30th Ave S. (map below) for a reported shooting incident.

As officers arrived, dispatch provided an update that an individual had been shot inside an apartment and a subject with a handgun was outside. As officers approached, they located two bullet holes in the front door of an apartment.

Officers entered the apartment where they located a 35-year-old male who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds. Officers provided medical aid to the victim until King County Medic One and South King Fire & Rescue arrived and continued life-saving measures. The victim was transported from the scene to Harborview Medical Center.

Other occupants located inside the apartment at the time were unharmed. All individuals involved are known to each other.

Detectives from the Des Moines Police Department are continuing to investigate the incident and search for the suspect.

Individuals with information are encouraged to call police at (206) 878-3301.