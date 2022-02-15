Get a free yard tree from CommuniTrees, a community tree program of the Green Burien, SeaTac, and Des Moines Partnerships.

You must be a resident of Des Moines, SeaTac, or Burien to be eligible to receive a free tree for your yard.

There are five types of trees available, so no matter the characteristics of your yard, they probably have a tree that will suit your needs.

CommuniTree Applications 2022

The application will take approximately 5 minutes to complete.

Residents will be asked to pick up their tree in SeaTac on March 19, 2022, from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Read about the five trees we are offering at https://forterra.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/2022-CommuniTree-Tree-Characteristics.pdf and choose your preferences below.

If you have any questions , please [email protected]

Folks that sign up after capacity will be put on a waitlist.

Sign up below for the Young Tree Care Workshop (Zoom), to learn how to care for trees:

https://forterra.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZMvfuGtrjgrEtCFISarGPyUrDhNOx33mKrM