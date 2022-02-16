Photo courtesy @PugetSoundFire

A two-alarm fire burned the vacant, former Maywood Elementary School, located at 1410 S. 200TH Street in SeaTac )map below).

Officials say that 911 calls reporting the blaze came in at 11:21 p.m. Tuesday night, Feb. 15, 2022.

Multiple agencies respond to the fire, the cause of which is unknown at this time.

No injuries were reported.