Everybody has a fascinating tale about their “First Crush” or “How Did I Get Here?” and your neighbors want to hear your true story about either of those themes at the next 7 Stories night, set for Friday, Feb. 25, 2022 at the Highline Heritage Museum.

This event will begin at 7 p.m.

Please consider sharing your true story…on the spirit of community and friendship,” organizers said.

Storytelling experts will even coach/help you as much as you would like for no charge.

To sign up, go to burienculturehub.org/7stories or email [email protected].

    • Each storyteller may invite three people to the museum to hear their story.
    • Vaccine restrictions apply.
    • The stores will also be livestreamed on The B-Town Blog’s Facebook page (“Like” us here to get a notification for when we go live) and appear on YouTube.
    • Every 7 Stories night will have a theme and storytellers sign up and are selected in advance. Real stories are mesmerizing and raw.
    • This is not a theatrical performance, but true-life stories from your friends, acquaintances, or someone you have never met.
    • Don’t think fables, ghost or children’s stories…these stories are told from the heart.
    • The program will be introduced by our host for the evening, with a short bio of each storyteller.
    • Other upcoming themes include “When I Was A Kid” on March 25 and “If Only I’d Listened” on April 22.
    • More themes will be announced later.

More info here: burienculturehub.org/7stories