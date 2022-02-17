Everybody has a fascinating tale about their “First Crush” or “How Did I Get Here?” and your neighbors want to hear your true story about either of those themes at the next 7 Stories night, set for Friday, Feb. 25, 2022 at the Highline Heritage Museum.
This event will begin at 7 p.m.
“Please consider sharing your true story…on the spirit of community and friendship,” organizers said.
Storytelling experts will even coach/help you as much as you would like for no charge.
To sign up, go to burienculturehub.org/7stories or email [email protected].
-
- Each storyteller may invite three people to the museum to hear their story.
- Vaccine restrictions apply.
- The stores will also be livestreamed on The B-Town Blog’s Facebook page (“Like” us here to get a notification for when we go live) and appear on YouTube.
- Every 7 Stories night will have a theme and storytellers sign up and are selected in advance. Real stories are mesmerizing and raw.
- This is not a theatrical performance, but true-life stories from your friends, acquaintances, or someone you have never met.
- Don’t think fables, ghost or children’s stories…these stories are told from the heart.
- The program will be introduced by our host for the evening, with a short bio of each storyteller.
- Other upcoming themes include “When I Was A Kid” on March 25 and “If Only I’d Listened” on April 22.
- More themes will be announced later.
More info here: burienculturehub.org/7stories
