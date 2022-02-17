Everybody has a fascinating tale about their “First Crush” or “How Did I Get Here?” and your neighbors want to hear your true story about either of those themes at the next 7 Stories night, set for Friday, Feb. 25, 2022 at the Highline Heritage Museum.

This event will begin at 7 p.m.

“Please consider sharing your true story…on the spirit of community and friendship,” organizers said.

Storytelling experts will even coach/help you as much as you would like for no charge.

To sign up, go to burienculturehub.org/7stories or email [email protected].

Each storyteller may invite three people to the museum to hear their story. Vaccine restrictions apply. The stores will also be livestreamed on The B-Town Blog’s Facebook page ( “Like” us here to get a notification for when we go live ) and appear on YouTube. Every 7 Stories night will have a theme and storytellers sign up and are selected in advance. Real stories are mesmerizing and raw. This is not a theatrical performance, but true-life stories from your friends, acquaintances, or someone you have never met. Don’t think fables, ghost or children’s stories…these stories are told from the heart. The program will be introduced by our host for the evening, with a short bio of each storyteller. Other upcoming themes include “When I Was A Kid” on March 25 and “If Only I’d Listened” on April 22. More themes will be announced later.



More info here: burienculturehub.org/7stories