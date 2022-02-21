Continuing its string of wonderful live theater on Zoom, BAT Theatre will be performing ‘Destroying David’ by Jason Odell Williams, opening this coming Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022.

The shows run on Feb. 26 and 27, and March 5 and 6 – Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m.

An Art Restorer, grieving the death of their husband David, believes the only way to heal is to destroy the most beautiful thing in the world: Michelangelo’s David. Will they destroy this 500-year-old masterpiece? Destroying David is a story about hope, why we need art, and the joy life offers in everyday miracles…if we’re brave enough to see and appreciate them.

Performances are live online via Zoom, so you and the performers can stay safely distanced. Your “ticket” includes a link to a free download of Zoom if you don’t already have it on your device.

As with all of BAT’s Zoom productions, these are a pay-what-you-will donation for the Zoom link. If money is tight, see the show for as little as $1. If money is not so tight, help keep BAT alive as we emerge from COVID-19 with a donation of any size. GET YOUR TICKETS HERE:

Audiences get a chance to talk with the actors after the show. Stay a little longer and ask Maggie and Eric what is going on at BAT, including our work on a new theater space.

Destroying David is sponsored by 4Culture through the King County Lodging Tax and the City of Burien.

The Cast and Director

Under the skilled direction of Maggie Larrick and Rochelle Flynn, the gifted cast of Sharif Ali as You, and Adrian Cerrato as Michelangelo and David, bring this heartfelt look at love and art to life just for you.

Tickets and Show Information

Performances are: