SPONSORED :

From longtime Advertiser Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate:

Join us for Ladies Who Lunch

Hosted by Agents in the Park Samantha Teson, Kaily Fitzgeral and Jessica Jee:

Tuesday, Mar. 1, 2022, 11 a.m. at Classic Eats in Olde Burien (map below).

“Join us for light hors d’oeuvres and a glass of wine!”

Lunch topic: Preparing your home for the Spring Real Estate Market.

Classic Eats is located at 918 SW 152nd Street in Olde Burien:

Click here to view all of Berkshire Hathaway’s Open Houses, and click here to “Like” and follow them on Facebook.