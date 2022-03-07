SPONSORED :

What’s Up Des Moines?

Meet Earl & Doreen Harper of Harper Studios, Inc.

We recently met with local business owners of Harper Studios, Inc. – Earl and Doreen Harper. Earl and Doreen originally opened their studio in Georgetown in November of 1996. They recently relocated to Des Moines just two years ago, where they’ve been long time residents. Harper Studios, Inc reached an incredible milestone just this past November, celebrating 25 years. Most of their shooting for their clients is for both commercial and outdoor. One of the many ways they invest their talent and time back into the community is by capturing portraits of our local key leaders on their “I am DesMo” Facebook page. They keep busy with their horses and chickens and participating in the Des Moines Creek Park Run on Saturday mornings. Earl is currently in the process of starting up a full-service travel booking company of his own, “Hatch Adventure Travel,” driven by his passion for travel and fishing. We are lucky to have wonderful people like the Harpers be a part of our Des Moines community!

Meet Steve Edmiston

Meet Steve Edmiston. Not only is Steve a business-entertainment-IP Lawyer at Bracepoint Law, he wears many other hats. Steve is also a screenwriter, indie film producer, entrepreneur start-up consultant, game designer and event creator. Around Des Moines, Steve is known for his creative presentations on local history, bringing each story to life, such as The Maury Island Incident or “The Good Bootlegger.” He has a unique talent to capture the attention of his audience and create a deeper sense of connection to their community. Steve’s terrific storytelling abilities provides entertainment to our community and amplifies our unique history. Don’t miss his upcoming story pubs on April 13 & May 11 at the Quarterdeck. Visit https://www.quadrant45.com/ to view more of his work.

Meet Susie Novak

We are already preparing for the Des Moines Waterfront Farmer’s Market Opening Day 2022! Farmer’s Market Manager Susie Novak has planned for the giveaway of 1,000 “swag bags” to be handed out on opening day, Saturday, June 4, 2022. All Des Moines businesses will have the opportunity to provide any promotional items, business coupons or trinket they’d like to be included in the bags. The Des Moines Farmer’s Market averages a draw of 2,000 people every weekend with endless amounts of entertainment including live music, food trucks and dedicated vendors.

For more information go to www.dmfm.org.

We all agree that Des Moines is a great place to live, work, invest and play.

We also recognize that the key to creating a thriving community is through community leaders and business leaders working in partnership…