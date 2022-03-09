The Des Moines Arts Commission (DMAC) is now accepting applications from musicians/bands for its 2022 Summer Concert Series that will take place at Des Moines Beach Park.

Concerts will be held Wednesday evenings from July 6 – Aug. 24, 2022, from 7–8:30 p.m.

In the instance that in-person performances are determined to not be safe, the Arts Commission will consider virtual programming as alternate programming. All virtual programming must be performed with original music from the artist.

Fill out the below information in order to be considered for this opportunity. Contact Ashley Young at 206-870-9370 or [email protected] with questions.

To apply, please fill out at Artist Application and submit to [email protected] no later than March 25, 2022.

Presented by the Washington Scuba Alliance and The Des Moines Arts Commission