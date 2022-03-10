Kids ages 4-14 can learn to swim for free at Mount Rainier Pool this spring and summer, thanks to a grant through the Washington State Superintendent of Public Instruction’s office.

Eliminating barriers to an essential life skill

In addition to the lessons, the $79,575 Summer Enrichment and Experience for Kids grant will provide free practice time and a free swim package with a swimsuit, goggles, towel, and swim bag. The funding runs from April 2022 to mid-November. The grant was awarded to help eliminate barriers to learning a lifesaving skill and give kids access to water-based recreational activities.

Swim lesson availability

Swim lessons will be offered on weekdays and Saturdays and are first-come, first-served. Once classes fill, parents can sign-up for waitlists, as pool staff will try to serve as many people as possible with this grant. For more information on swim lessons, including registration dates, visit our website’s Swim Lessons page at www.MtRainierPool.com.

Other free programming announcements coming soon

Besides free swim lessons, Mount Rainier Pool staff will soon announce other free upcoming programs, including lifeguard/swim instructor training and certifications, a community swim club, and a lifeguard preparation course. Details on those programs are being finalized.

Mount Rainier Pool is operated by the Des Moines Pool Metropolitan Park District and is on the campus of Mount Rainier High School at 22722 19th Ave. S.

For more information about the pool and district, visit the Governance Page at www.MtRainierPool.com.