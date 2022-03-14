The City of Des Moines is offering a Utility Assistance Program for residents:

Now accepting applications provided by City of Des Moines

    • Do you live in the City of Des Moines?
    • Do you have an account with Puget Sound Energy?
    • Is your account currently past-due?

lf yes, complete a brief application:

bit.ly/desmoines-uap

    • Upload your most recent billing statement
    • Wait for the payment to be applied to your account.

Household Income Limits Apply

Residential Customers Only

Maximum $1,500 per Account

For more info, visit www.desmoineswa.gov