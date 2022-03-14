The City of Des Moines is offering a Utility Assistance Program for residents:
Now accepting applications provided by City of Des Moines
- Do you live in the City of Des Moines?
- Do you have an account with Puget Sound Energy?
- Is your account currently past-due?
lf yes, complete a brief application:
bit.ly/desmoines-uap
- Upload your most recent billing statement
- Wait for the payment to be applied to your account.
Household Income Limits Apply
Residential Customers Only
Maximum $1,500 per Account
For more info, visit www.desmoineswa.gov
