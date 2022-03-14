The City of Des Moines is offering a Utility Assistance Program for residents:

Now accepting applications provided by City of Des Moines

Do you live in the City of Des Moines? Do you have an account with Puget Sound Energy? Is your account currently past-due?



lf yes, complete a brief application:

Upload your most recent billing statement Wait for the payment to be applied to your account.



Household Income Limits Apply

Residential Customers Only

Maximum $1,500 per Account

For more info, visit www.desmoineswa.gov