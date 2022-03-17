SPONSORED:
Do you love Panettone French Toast???🇮🇹🇮🇹🇮🇹🇮🇹🇮🇹
Casa Italiana has you covered!
“Come to our Panettone French Toast Breakfast this Saturday, Mar. 19, 2022, from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.”
Cost is $15.00, and includes:
-
- Panettone French Toast
- Sausages
- Oranges
- Mimosas, Prosecco, beer, and wine will be available for purchase as well as beverages from our Casa Caffè
Call Casa to order in advance: 206-735-7152.
“Please join us!
“We look forward to seeing you at Casa!”
More info at https://www.casaitalianacc.org/
WHAT: Panettone French Toast Breakfast
WHEN: Saturday, Mar. 19, 2022: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.
WHERE: Casa Italiana – Italian Cultural Center, 13028 1st Ave S., Burien, WA 98168:
EDITOR’S NOTE: Sponsored Posts like this are paid, “Native Advertisements” that help businesses and organizations improve their internet presence and all-important SEO. To learn more about how your business can directly reach our expanding, engaged local audience in South King County, please email Theresa Schaefer at [email protected].
Recent Comments