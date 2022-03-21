A Town Hall for the 33rd District will be held tonight – Monday, Mar. 21, 2022 – starting at 6 p.m.

The event will be hosted by 33rd District representatives Sen. Karen Keiser, Rep. Mia Gregerson and Rep. Tina Orwall.

Here’s more info:

Over the course of the 60-day session that adjourned a week and a half ago, we passed legislation on issues that matter to you, as well as three supplemental budgets aimed at ensuring that, as our state recovers from the pandemic, we are bringing EVERYONE along in that recovery.

It’s time for a check-in to address your concerns and give you an update on our work, so we hope you will join us and Sen. Karen Keiser tonight at 6 p.m. for a virtual town hall. You will be able to type in questions in the comments during the event, or you can click here to send us your questions in advance. You can stream the town hall on our Facebook pages, or on YouTube and Twitter.

Please note, the livestream will not appear on most of the platforms until the event begins. You also do not need a Facebook, YouTube or Twitter account to view the livestream.

These have been challenging times for Washington’s families, small businesses, educators, students, front-line healthcare workers, and our most vulnerable populations.

Thanks to robust consumer spending over the past two years resulting in better-than-anticipated revenue forecasts, and one-time federal relief funds, our state is in a strong fiscal position to make smart, strategic investments. In this newsletter you will find an overview on the key investments we made to uphold the values that our community holds dear.