EDITOR’S NOTE: South King Media Founder/Publisher Scott Schaefer serves on the Board of Directors for the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce.

The Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce is seeking to hire a Full Charge Bookkeeper:

Job Summary:

This role is responsible for all bookkeeping and general accounting for the Chamber including monthly financial statements, payroll taxes, reconciliations, journal entries, general ledger, and excise tax returns. The right candidate will be proactive and work with minimal supervision and reports directly to the President/CEO. QuickBooks Desktop experience is a must. The Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Compensation: $25-$30 an hour DOE

Schedule: In-Person 32 hours a week Monday-Friday

Essential Qualifications:

Advanced accounting and 5+ years’ experience using QuickBooks Desktop Experience with financial statements and tax returns Microsoft Office Suite Payroll & payroll tax reports Detail oriented



Job Responsibilities:

Responsible for full cycle accounting duties Payroll including new hire reporting File and pay payroll taxes Filing W-2 and 1099 forms Accounts receivable and invoice members and customers Collaborating with other employees in collecting past due memberships Responsible for merchant services Entering credit card transactions Accounts payable Prepare bank deposits Bank reconciliations Monthly financial statements Annual budgets & quarterly forecasts Annual excise tax returns Quarterly gambling reports & annual license Journal entries Ensure accuracy in general ledger Filing Foundation’s 990-N (e-postcard) Annual SOS reporting Annual business licenses renewal Yearend reporting to CPA to prepare 990 tax returns



To apply, please email a cover letter and resume to Andrea Reay at [email protected].

NOTE: This document describes typical duties and responsibilities and is not intended to limit management from assigned other work as desired.

About the Seattle Southside Chamber

The Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce is a non-profit membership-driven business organization comprised of regional business enterprises, civic organizations, education institutions, and nonprofit organizations. Founded in 1988, the Chamber serves the communities of Burien, Des Moines, Normandy Park, SeaTac, and Tukwila. 1988. The mission of the Chamber is to be a leader in Southwest King County and a regional voice and resource for building business success. The Chamber focuses on business advancement in the region by helping to build and maintain a strong economic environment.

More info here: https://www.seattlesouthsidechamber.com