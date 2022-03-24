From our friends at WABI Burien:

This Sunday, Mar. 27, 2022, the Des Moines Waterland Walkers are returning to the Highline College campus, where they’ll view totem poles, gardens and sculptures and more.

All are invited to meet at 11 a.m. this Sunday, Mar. 27 in the south parking lot of Highline College, intersection of South 240th St and 25th Avenue South.

First we will explore a couple of local parks. Then we’ll head back to the campus and discover the totem poles, memorials, gardens and sculptures.

The route to and from the parks is relatively flat, but the campus has some sloped pathways. Dogs are welcome.

These walks are sponsored by the Des Moines Legacy Foundation,www.desmoineslegacy.org

Thanks, Gary McNeil

Des Moines Waterland Walkers Leader

206-390-3184