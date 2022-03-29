SPONSORED :

Soy Maria Sotelo, del ‘Estado Grande’, soy valiente, noble y leal. De dónde soy originaria?

Maria Sotelo enjoys living in the Pacific Northwest, where the landscape brings joy to the eyes and where people are kind and welcoming.

She has a Bachelor’s Degree in Public Accounting from the Monterrey Institute of Technology and Higher Education (ITESM) in NL, Mexico. After she graduated, she attended EGADE Business School and received a Master of Business Administration.

A friend kept inviting her to become a Real Estate Agent because she had the enthusiasm, personality, and ethics to thrive in this business; in 2019, she decided to give it a shot, got her license, and joined Berkshire Hathaway Home Services NW RE in Burien. Maria works very hard for each of her clients, always going above and beyond to make them feel comfortable, hearing their needs, explaining every step of the process, and making each transaction smooth, stress-free and successful. She is bilingual in English and Spanish, which allows her to serve both communities.

Maria has a sparkling personality, and it is easy for her to connect with people. She is also a volunteer at Washington Talking Book and Braille Library, where she records audiobooks in Spanish for Washington residents unable to read standard print. “Listening and reading testimonies from patrons about how audio books have changed their lives, motivates me to do it better.” Maria is also part of the Board of Directors of Encanto Arts, a non-profit that promotes arts through education.

Here is one of her many reviews:

“…Maria’s level customer service and attention to detail was so above and beyond that I felt as if I were her only customer, when I know that she has many customers. She always made herself available to answer our questions promptly, thoroughly, and professionally… and felt 100% confident throughout my home buying experience thanks to working with Maria…

– Amy H.

Si quieres recibir el mejor trato y profesionalismo al comprar o vender tu casa, no dudes en comunicarte con Maria Sotelo; she is your ‘Forever Agent’!.

Te dejamos uno de los muchos testimonios de Maria:

“Maria Sotelo es un agente muy profesional y apasionada por su trabajo. No solo se preocupo por la búsqueda de nuestra casa, si no también por darnos todo el apoyo emocional durante todo el proceso, todo su conocimiento en bienes raíces es impresionante y nos ayudó muchísimo para tomar la mejor decisión en la compra de nuestra primer casa…”

– Fam. Nava

