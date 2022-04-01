SPONSORED :

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding three Open Houses this weekend, in West Seattle, Normandy Park and Federal Way.

The first Open House is an affordable home that lives large and has everything you need:

Open living areas with access to outdoor deck, a well appointed kitchen with stainless appliances and eating bar.

The Sausalito is a well-managed HOA with low dues that include water, sewer, garbage & hot water.

Garage parking for one car and an additional separate storage area on lower the lower level. Stacked washer and dryer in unit.

The roof-top deck has sweeping territorial & downtown views.

Close to restaurants, shopping, and the myriad of West Seattle Junction amenities.

Next to the C-line & bike lane for an easy commute.

Alki Beach & walk on-ferry to downtown are near by as well.

This is a comfortable & convenient place to call home.

Move-in ready, so don’t miss this one!

WHEN:

Saturday, April 2: Noon – 3 p.m.



WHERE: 3015 SW Avalon Way #106, Seattle, WA 98126 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $299,000 MLS Number: 1908483 Bedrooms: 1 Bathrooms: 1 Year built: 2002 Approx. House SqFt: 555 s.f.



INCLUSIONS:

Dishwasher Dryer Microwave Refrigerator Washer LeasedEquipment



PHOTOS:

MAP:

The next Open House is a cery cool mid-century modern Normandy Park home totally redesigned by famous architect Ralph Anderson in the late 60’s:

Signature accents with attention to detail and designed to blend with the Northwest landscape.

Mastering the mix of different building and finishing materials such as hard wood floors alongside brick floors and vertical wood walls and beautiful exposed beams.

Gorgeous large family room with wide wood plank floors and vaulted ceiling.

Cozy private courtyard off the master!

A short stroll to the Cove which includes 700 ft of Puget Sound waterfront, a community clubhouse, tennis courts, woods w/ trails, two creeks, a duck pond and a wetland area.

This is a serene art piece beckoning for an enthusiast to bring it back to its former glory.

WHEN:

Friday, April 1: 4 – 6 p.m. Saturday, April 2: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Sunday, April 3: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.



WHERE: 17405 13th Avenue SW, Normandy Park, WA 98166 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $898,000 MLS Number: 1908549 Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms: 3 Year built: 1956 Approx. House SqFt: 2,560 s.f. Approx. Lot SqFt: 15,170 s.f.



INCLUSIONS:

Dishwasher Dryer Microwave Refrigerator Washer LeasedEquipment



PHOTOS:

MAP:

The final Open House is a Great Condo located in the Village at Redondo – a 2 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath 2nd Floor unit, nice carpet and new flooring and Beautiful Quartz entryway, appliances, beautiful counter tops:

Features living room with wood-burning fireplace, open kitchen/dining, & master bedroom with walk-in closet and full bath.

Slider off living room to balcony & spacious greenspace.

Fantastic clubhouse & community!

Take notice of the convenience of being close to I-5, Shoppin, Restaurants, and Schools.

Nice End unit with nobody above you.

WHEN:

Friday April 1: 2 – 6 p.m. Saturday April 2: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.



WHERE: 1830 S 284th #G201, Federal Way, WA 98003 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $305,000 MLS Number: 1900074 Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 2 Year built: 1990 Approx. House SqFt: 961 s.f.



INCLUSIONS:

Dishwasher Dryer Refrigerator Washer



PHOTOS:

MAP:

Click here to view all of Berkshire Hathaway’s Open Houses, and click here to “Like” and follow them on Facebook.