MaST Center – Rus Higley and Aeriel Wauhob

We had the incredible opportunity to visit the MaST Center (Marine Science and Technology) and meet a couple of the amazing leaders there.

We met the Director Rus Higley and the Community Engagement Coordinator, Aeriel Wauhob. They explained the vision to not only promote understanding, appreciation, and preservation of the marine environment, but also to be a resource of education and activity to the surrounding community.

The new and improved MaST Center has an aquarium containing approximately 3,000 gallons of sea water in multiple tanks which display over 250 native Puget Sound Species.

The MaST Center hosts frequent events that allow any member of the community to experience the facility. Public Aquarium hours are Saturdays 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., where visitors are invited to experience 2 large touch tanks, see the 38-foot gray whale skeleton and other marine mammal skeletons.

They also offer a variety of site STEM programs for local elementary students.

They are always looking for more community members to become part of their volunteer team, ages 14 +, no experience required! If you’d like to somehow contribute to the success of this unique feature in our community, please visit Highline College MaST Center – Marine Science and Technology Center.

Des Moines Yacht Club

Founded in 1957, and now with over 300 members, The Des Moines Yacht Club has always had activities contributing to Community betterment in Des Moines. In fact, Northwest Yachting Magazine chose the Des Moines Yacht Club for its 2018 NW Marine Championship Award and voted them “Most Energized Yacht Club!” We are fortunate to have such amazing leaders and visionaries making a significant impact here in our very own waterfront community

Des Moines Yacht Club Upcoming Public Events

South Sound Opening Day of Boating: Saturday, May 14 , 3 – 4:30 p.m.: Weather permitting, this annual event to celebrate the South Sound Opening Day of Boating will be held outdoors at the Des Moines Yacht Club. It will begin at 3pm, and conclude around 4:30pm. If weather doesn’t cooperate, the ceremony will be held indoors. Join in for the introductory flag ceremony, a reading by the Mayor of the City Proclamation acknowledging the event, and a blessing of the fleet. There will be other social activities for visiting yacht clubs and invited guests on Friday and Saturday nights. This year’s theme is “Class of 1957!” 23rd Annual Outdoor Marine Swap Meet: Saturday, May 21 , 7 a.m. – 1 p.m.: This event will be held at the Des Moines Yacht Club. There will be booths filled with nearly every nautical item you can imagine, including small boats, dinghies, large tools and trailers at bargain prices! This event creates an opportunity for boaters to sell off their surplus items and find great deals or rare equipment needed for their boating enjoyment. The Des Moines Yacht Club First Mates have a Treasure Table filled with nautical and household items, with all proceeds supporting community causes.



For further information, or if you wish to rent a stall to sell items, please email [email protected] or text (253) 709-3598 with a message.

We all agree that Des Moines is a great place to live, work, invest and play.

