Who hasn’t been captivated by a powerful or funny story? ‘7 Stories’ is a night of such storytelling – to build community, empathy, and celebrate our diversity – held monthly at the Highline Heritage Museum in Burien.

The next one is scheduled from 7–8:30 p.m. on Friday, April 22, 2022, and the theme is “If only I’d listened…”

Each ‘7 Stories’ night has a theme, told by storytellers who sign up and are selected in advance.

“Real stories are mesmerizing and raw. This is not a theatrical performance, but true life stories from your friends, acquaintances, or someone you have never met. Don’t think fables, ghost or children’s stories…these stories are told from the heart.”

The program will be introduced by a host for the evening, with a short bio of each storyteller.

Each ‘7 Stories’ event is also live-streamed on The B-Town Blog’s Facebook page (if you haven’t yet, please “Like Us” here to get a notification of when we’re live).

VIDEO

Here’s an edited version of the Mar. 25, 2021 event, where the theme was “When I was a kid…“:

STORYTELLERS NEEDED

Please consider sharing your true story…in the spirit of community and friendship. We will coach/help you as much as you would like. To sign up go to burienculturehub.org/7stories; or email us at [email protected].

Upcoming 7 Stories nights include:

April 22: If Only I’d Listened May 27: Mother and second theme: Gifts, Stories of Getting What You Need June 24: Acceptance July 6 (Wed.): Storytelling workshop at the Highline Heritage Museum July 22: Coming to America/Adjusting to America Aug. 26: Saying Yes- Taking Chances Sept. 7: Storytelling workshop at the Highline Heritage Museum Sept. 23: First Job/Worst Job Oct. 28: Silver Linings November: HOLIDAY BREAK December: HOLIDAY BREAK



