Our annual celebration of Earth Day will be the theme of the April walk of the Des Moines Waterland Walkers this Sunday, April 24, 2022.

WHEN: Sunday, April 24, 2022, 11 a.m.

WHERE: Meet at the Des Moines Fieldhouse at 1000 South 220th Street, Des Moines (map below)

THEME: As we have done every April in celebration of Earth Day, on the 22nd we will be combining a fun walk around the area with a cleanup of the neighborhood. Please bring gloves, trash bags, and pickup sticks (if you have them), though you are not required to pick up trash if you wish to just participate in the walk itself.

WHO: This is a FREE event for everyone! Friendly four-legged are also welcome.

These walks are sponsored by the Des Moines Legacy Foundation, www.desmoineslegacy.org.

Thanks, Gary

206-390-3184

(The unofficial Earth Day flag created by John McConnell includes The Blue Marble photograph taken by the crew of Apollo 17)