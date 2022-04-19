Puget Soundkeeper Alliance (Soundkeeper) – which monitors creeks in South King County, and the International Rescue Committee (IRC), which has a community garden at Mary Gay Park – will be hosting a neighborhood clean-up and picnic* at Mary Gay Park on Saturday, May 7, 2022.

This event will feature a clean-up of the park and surrounding area, tours of the community garden at the park, recipes from around the world shared by IRC clients, and water quality demonstrations at Barnes Creek with youth from Soundkeeper’s Lost Urban Creeks Project.

Clean-up supplies (gloves, trash pickers and bags) will be provided by Soundkeeper.

The event will take place on Saturday, May 7, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Mary Gay Park in Des Moines, Washington. The park is located on the corner of S. 223rd and 16th Ave S. in Des Moines (map bel9w).

*NOTE: In this time of Covid, we ask people to bring their own food to the picnic but there will be some international foods to sample.

“Please join us!”

For more info contact [email protected] or [email protected].