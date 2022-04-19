A Paper Shredding Event will held at the Des Moines Senior Center on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

This event is open to all Des Moines and Normandy Park residents.

Maximum amount per person is 10 file-sized boxes of paper.

Accepted items include paper, such as receipts, bills, bank statements, cancelled checks (staples OK), file folders and envelopes.

Not accepted: cardboard, newspaper, boxes, x-rays and plastic.

This event is hosted by the Des Moines & Normandy Park Senior Advisory Committee.

The Des Moines Activity Center is located at 2045 S. 216th Street: