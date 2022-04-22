Des Moines Police are reporting a domestic violence incident that resulted in a suspect jumping from the third floor of a building in an attempt to escape.

Police say that on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at around 2:07 p.m., Officers from the Des Moines Police Department were dispatched to the 21900 block of 7th Ave S. (map below) for a reported domestic violence incident.

As officers arrived on scene, they initially spoke to a witness who stated they observed a female being assaulted by a male outside of a neighboring residence.

It was also reported that the male suspect was in possession of a firearm, which was observed during the incident.

As officers attempted to contact the male suspect in the nearby residence, he barricaded himself inside with the female victim.

With the assistance of the King County Sheriff’s SWAT team, hostage negotiators and mental health professionals, negotiations continued for approximately seven hours. The female victim was safely removed from the residence but the male suspect remained inside.

The suspect attempted to flee by jumping from the third floor of the residence. Officers provided aid to the suspect after he sustained self-inflicted injuries. The suspect was transported by King County Medic One to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for further medical care.

Detectives from the Des Moines Police Department are continuing to investigate the incident.

“There are no suspects outstanding and there is no threat to the community,” police said.