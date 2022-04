In the background of the photo above is SR³, the non-profit SeaLife Response, Rehabilitation, and Research organization located at the Des Moines Marina. They loaned the use of their grabber sticks and buckets.

The Des Moines Waterland Walkers had a very successful walk last Sunday, April 24, 2022, gathering 25 pounds of trash on Earth Day.

As they walked in honor of Earth Day, eight walkers collected trash in Des Moines.

The Des Moines Waterland Walkers are led by former Burien resident, Gary McNeil (third from the right in the photo above). These walks are sponsored by the Des Moines Legacy Foundation, www.desmoineslegacy.org.

