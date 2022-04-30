Destination Des Moines’ Waterland Wine & Art Walk will be held on Saturday, May 14, 2022, from 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

This spring celebration will take place in the North Marina Business District of Des Moines, and will feature Wine and Art. You will get to visit seven local businesses and enjoy great Art, Wine, Food and Service Specials.

Destination Des Moines is proud to produce a great opportunity to meet friends, local business owners and learn more about the City of Des Moines and the many opportunities available.

Proceeds of this event benefit the Seafair Waterland Festival, Fireworks Over Des Moines and many other Destination Des Moines Community Events.

Please check out the artists and their locations below:

Anita Corby, Painter and Jeweler at John L. Scott Jerry Farmer ,Photographer at Edward Jones Doug Early, Photographer at 8 Diving Sharona Pfister, Fused Glass at Creole Soul Alicia Dawn Miranda, Glass Artist at Arturo’s Mexican Restaurant Linda Logie, Painter at Waterland Arcade Natalia Fialkoff, Painter at Via Marina Pizza



Please note: details and prices are subject to change based on availability. You must be 21+ to drink and provide valid proof of ID at the time of tasting.

Register soon because space is limited:

“We hope you’re able to join us!”