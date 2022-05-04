Parkside Garden Club’s 2022 Plant Sale will be held on Saturday, May 14, 2022, from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the Normandy Park Community Club (The Cove).

Perennials, succulents, ground covers, grasses, trees, shrubs, edibles, houseplants, yard art and more!

Your plant purchases support Parkside Garden Club’s grants to local organizations and student/teacher scholarships.