This weekend, the DubSea Fish Sticks summer collegiate baseball team launched its single game ticket sales for the month of June.

The team recruits players from colleges across the country to come and play for the months of June and July. The 2022 summer roster is composed of players from 30 different colleges. The players report in late May and play with the team to hone their skills and hope to one day play professionally.

You may have seen some of the billboards (photo above) in West Seattle, White Center and Burien this week donning their tough looking fish stick character logo with his hat backwards, and swinging a french fry bat. The billboards use the catch phrase “Not Your Average Baseball Game.”

“This is going to be a circus where there happens to be a baseball game going on,” said General Manager Justin Moser. “This is guaranteed to be the most fun you’ve ever had inside a baseball stadium. From the music, to the great food, beer and crazy promotions, this will be something you’ll never forget.”

Tickets to Fish Sticks games are $12 for Adults and $8 for Youth (12 & under), Military and Seniors. There are also Flex Packs with discounted ticket options ranging from three to 14 games. The team will host 27 home games this summer, including every Friday and Saturday night from June 4 – July 31.

The Fish Sticks also allow youth organizations and nonprofits to run ticket fundraisers at every game and sell discounted group packages.