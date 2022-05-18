Opening Day for the 2022 Des Moines Waterfront Farmers Market will be Saturday, June 4, 2022, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

It will then run every Saturday at the North Marina Parking Lot through Sept. 24, 2022.

Come enjoy Live Music, Food Trucks, Fresh Fruits and Veggies, Cheeses, Candies, Face Painting, Flowers, Baked Goods, Crafters and Artists, along with 1,000 free Goodie Bags on opening day.

For more info, visit https://dmfm.org/ or on Facebook here.

