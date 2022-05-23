FATE Magazine – considered the world’s longest-running magazine devoted to UFOs and other paranormal topics – has thrown its support behind ‘6/22: The Men in Black Birthday Party,’ the first-ever event celebrating the 75th anniversary of the Maury Island Incident and the world’s first alleged encounter with the iconic Men in Black.

The 6/22 party will be held on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, and is set to begin precisely at 6:22 p.m. at the Quarterdeck in Des Moines, on the shores of Puget Sound and in the shadow of Maury Island. The evening will feature the Men in Black Birthday Bash Awards (the MIBBBYs) to celebrate outstanding contributions to Pacific Northwest mythology.

The North Carolina-based magazine’s support is inspired by its own historical connection to Washington’s infamous 1947 “flying disc” sightings.

“Our histories – the founding of FATE Magazine and the strange events of the Maury Island Incident – are shared in many ways,” Phyllis Galde, FATE’s editor-in-chief, said. “Our founder Ray Palmer was instrumental in the 1947 Maury Island investigations during the Summer of the Saucers.”

In July, 1947, Palmer – then an editor for Amazing Stories – hired Kenneth Arnold, a pilot famous for his own UFO sighting at Mt. Rainier, to cover the Maury Island Incident story. Arnold interviewed Maury Island UFO witness Harold Dahl. Arnold’s own story helped launch FATE in March1948, and Arnold and Palmer’s 1953 book “The Coming of the Saucers” fully revealed Dahl’s 1947 Men in Black encounter.

“We had to be involved with the 75th Anniversary,” said Galde. “The Maury Island story is important and has been overlooked for too long. Plus, sometimes history should be fun.”

6/22 co-founder Steve Edmiston agreed.

“We’ve celebrated Maury Island for a decade at a private event we call Burning Saucer, but 6/22 is kind of our coming out party,” Edmiston said. “For us, preserving this history and culture is a mission. The Maury Island story is continually ignored for reasons that – based on the FBI’s own records – have proven historically inaccurate. We’re trying to change that. And there is no dispute that Maury Island provides the first reported Men in Black encounter. Our gratitude to FATE for joining with us to shine a light on the story is immeasurable.”

The Northwest’s UFO history and status as the birthplace of the Men in Black has long been celebrated by the Maury Island Incident Historical Society. The event has been labeled the Birthday Party for the Men in Black by Den of Geek, featured in Ripley’s Believe It Or Not, inspired the award-winning film The Maury Island Incident, landed a segment on the History Channel’s Ancient Aliens, and inspired the Washington State Senate to pass Resolution 8648 to acknowledge the Maury Island Incident’s contribution to Washington history and culture.

