We all have stories to tell, and we all are swept up by a true, heartfelt story. ‘7 Stories’ is a night of such storytelling, and the next one is coming up this Friday, May 27, 2022 – to build community, empathy, and celebrate our diversity.

‘7 Stories’ presents honest, personal, real stories that lift the listener out of their world and into another time and place.

The good news is that Storytellers can still sign up for the ‘7 Stories’ event that will take place this Friday, May 27, 2022 at the Highline Heritage Museum from 7-8:30 p.m.

There are two themes to choose from (or weave them together)

Mother Gifts, Stories of getting what you need



Each ‘7 Stories’ event is also live-streamed on The B-Town Blog’s Facebook page (if you haven’t yet, be sure to “Like” our page to get notification for when we go live.

YOU’RE NEEDED

Please consider sharing your true story…In the spirit of community and friendship.

Organizers will coach/help you as much as you would like.

To sign up go to burienculturehub.org/7stories; or email [email protected].

The Highline Heritage Museum is located at 819 SW 152nd Street: