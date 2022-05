Please ‘Stop the Bleed’ – make a difference and get trained at a free class on Tuesday, June 28, 2022.

More than 30,000 lives could be saved each year with effective bleeding control.

All are invited to come take this FREE class at the Des Moines Field House Gym (map below) on June 28, from 6 – 8 p.m.

Questions?

Contact Shannon Kirchberg [email protected] or call 206-870-6562.

Class size is limited so register today: