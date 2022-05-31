Get ready for the “6/22 – Men in Black Birthday Bash,” and the 75th Anniversary of the Summer of the Saucers with a free walking tour on Sunday, June 12, 2022, from 1–2:30 p.m., hosted by “Maury Island Incident” film writer Steve Edmiston and director Scott Schaefer.

This free in-person walking event will be held in Des Moines, and will start at the Maury Island Incident mural (map below).

In 1947, UFOs allegedly appeared over Puget Sound between Des Moines and Maury Island in what has become known as the “Maury Island Incident.”

This 1.2 mile round-trip walking tour will introduce you to the amazing tale of molten “slag” falling from a flying saucer over Harold Dahl’s boat, injuring his son, killed the family dog and damaging the boat. The Army-Air Force investigation that ended with the tragic crash of a B-25 bomber; the personal involvement of FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover; the first-ever reported encounter with “men in black;” and the new dispute over whether Harold Dahl ever confessed to a hoax.

History, mystery, ufology, conspiracy, truth and tragedy twist together in the Maury Island Incident.

Join and hear the story – live from the filmmakers themselves! Click here for more info.

Your starting point is the Maury Island Incident Mural, located at the intersection of 6th Ave South and S. 223rd Street in Des Moines. On-street partking.