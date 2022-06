Highline SeaTac Botanical Gardens’ Summer 2022 Annual Plan Sale will be this Saturday, June 4, 2022, from 10 a.m – 2 p.m. at their location in SeaTac.

Acceptable payments are cash or check.

The Highline SeaTac Botanical Garden is a partnership between the City of SeaTac and the Highline Botanical Garden Foundation.

More info at www.highlinegarden.org, or call 206-391-4003.

Highline SeaTac Botanical Garden is located at 13735 24th Ave S. in SeaTac: