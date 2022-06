Photo courtesy Des Moines Police Department.

Des Moines Police Officers on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 rescued a turtle off the lanes of Pacific Highway near S. 222nd Street (map below).

Officers nicknamed the turtle “Speed Bump.”

Police said that after getting the turtle some water at the station, he/she was delivered to Burien CARES.

No word on if the turtle was trying to get to a Shell station or if it had a shell phone (ba dum tss!).

If this turtle is yours, please contact Burien CARES at (206) 812-2737.

Additional photos courtesy Burien CARES.